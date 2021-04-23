Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.36. 72,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,131. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.