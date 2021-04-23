Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 2,803 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.81. 2,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,299. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $283.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

