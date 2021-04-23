Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 98,728 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.10. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

