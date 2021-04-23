Playcent (PCNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.16 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $957,238.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

