Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

