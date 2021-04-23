Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

PLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

