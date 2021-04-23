PolypuX (PUX) Reaches Market Cap of $613,696.29

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. PolypuX has a market cap of $613,696.29 and approximately $12,838.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex.

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

