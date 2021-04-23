Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $9.07 on Friday, hitting $419.53. 348,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.75. Pool has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.22.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

