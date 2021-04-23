Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 62,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

