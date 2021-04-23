Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$44.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.36.

Shares of PD traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.38. 11,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.18.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

