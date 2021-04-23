Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.38

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.38 and traded as high as C$33.73. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$31.87, with a volume of 215,368 shares trading hands.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

