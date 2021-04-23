Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 32,300 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 244.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

