Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Heat Biologics worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBX stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

HTBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

