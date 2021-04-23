Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 46,782 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

