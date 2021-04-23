Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 790 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

