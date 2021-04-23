Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Nabors Industries worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NBR opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

