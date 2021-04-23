Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CalAmp worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.04 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

