Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSPG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

