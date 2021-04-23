Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

