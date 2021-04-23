Private Ocean LLC Acquires 586 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.49. 3,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

