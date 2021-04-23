Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

ROK stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.79. 2,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,167. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

