Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,718. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

