Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $475,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

