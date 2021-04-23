Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,986. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

