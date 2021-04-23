Private Ocean LLC Sells 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.03. 139,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

