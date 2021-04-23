Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

