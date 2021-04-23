Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 268.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

PLD stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

