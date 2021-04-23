Protalix BioTherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,036 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

PLX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

