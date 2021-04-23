Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

