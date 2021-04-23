Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $109,934.80 and approximately $876.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 68.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00678181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.08182211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

