Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 99,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,115,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -268.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.