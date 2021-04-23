PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $351,818.15 and approximately $103.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PTON has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

