Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Up 5.8%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $104.40. 630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

