Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.