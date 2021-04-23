Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

