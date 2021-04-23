Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00091847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.66 or 0.00692151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.02 or 0.08255938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

