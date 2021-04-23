Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Increased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE:AAP opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

