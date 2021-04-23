Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Increased by Analyst

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRSP opened at $125.89 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.