Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The AES in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The AES by 73.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

