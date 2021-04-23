Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP Decreased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

