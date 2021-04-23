Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Raised by Analyst

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

NYSE RHP opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

