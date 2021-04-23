Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.58.

TSE CP opened at C$458.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$302.33 and a 1-year high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$465.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$443.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

