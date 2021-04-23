Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

