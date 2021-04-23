Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $100.39 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

