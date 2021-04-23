Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

