Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

CROX stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.