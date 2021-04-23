Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Boosted by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Graco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Graco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.