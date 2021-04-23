Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Lowered by Analyst

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NVR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $61.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $63.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,053.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,826.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,704.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,371.53. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,660.00 and a 12 month high of $5,028.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.