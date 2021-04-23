Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Raised by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

RVLV opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161,932 shares of company stock worth $83,434,185. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.