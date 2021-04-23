Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Decreased by Analyst

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

